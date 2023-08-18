However, he’s quickly killed by his first date, where it is revealed that she is a fallen angel, leaving Issei to be reincarnated as a devil. This is all at the hands of devil princess Rias Gremory, who is hoping to serve her equally devilish family.

With so many instalments of the franchise to enjoy, it can be difficult to know where to get started first. Fear not… get ready to go back to school with the entire watch order for High School DxD.

What are the High School DxD story arcs?

Within the different seasons of High School DxD, there are different story arcs to follow. This is likely to line up with chapters of the light novel series, with the anime never straying too far from the original source material.

The different story arcs for High School DxD are as follows:

The Red Dragon Emperor's Awakening: volumes 1-2

Birth of the Breast Dragon Emperor: volumes 3-6

The Heroic Oppai Dragon: volumes 7-12

Side stories: volume 8

Within each arc, sub-arcs are formed from different volumes that match up to different groups of anime episodes. Each of these is in chronological order, making it super easy to follow.

High School DxD.

How to watch High School DxD in order

On top of the original light novel series, the anime show can be enjoyed on its own.

Thankfully for new fans, the release date for each season matches up with the show’s chronological order, so there’s no confusion about which episodes to watch first.

Your High School DxD binging lineup will look something like this:

High School DxD (Season 1): 12 episodes

High School DxD New (Season 2): 12 episodes

High School DxD Born (Season 3): 12 episodes

High School DxD Hero (Season 4): 12 episodes

There are also a number of OVAs that can be watched at any point before, during or after the original High School DxD seasons.

These are:

High School DxD (OVA 1)

High School DxD New: Oppai, Tsutsumimasu! (OVA 2)

High School DxD Born: Yomigaeranai Fushichou (OVA 3)

Where to watch High School DxD in the UK

For UK fans of High School DxD, episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

You can catch High School DxD on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

