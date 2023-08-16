Issei Hyoudou is a seemingly normal student who is unexpectedly asked out on a date by Yuuma Amano. The first date quickly turns sour as she reveals herself to be a fallen angel, killing Issei and leaving his body in the park.

Luckily, third-year student Rias Gremory comes along and revives him, revealing herself as a devil - and thereby reincarnating Issei as a devil himself. Now, he’s her faithful servant and must do her bidding.

It didn’t take long for High School DXD to get its own anime adaptation, arriving just two years after the initial release of the first manga.

Since then it’s gone on to have four seasons, but is a fifth on the way? Read on to find out everything we know about High School DXD season 5.

When will High School DXD season 5 come out?

The original anime, simply titled High School DXD, aired on 6th January 2012, with subsequent seasons premiering around the first quarter of the year respectively.

The most recent season, High School DXD Hero, premiered on 10th April 2018, with its final episode airing on 3rd July 2018.

Since then, there’s unfortunately been radio silence as to the potential of a High School DXD season 5. There have been no updates as to whether one is in production five years later, making it sadly unlikely that there is one in the works, or that an announcement may come any time soon.

If we were to speculate, a possible announcement could happen around October or November 2023, but don’t hold us to that.

Is there a trailer for High School DXD season 5?

The fourth season of High School DXD was announced during the Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai event in October 2016, making it probable that an announcement for a fifth series of the anime would be pegged to another big anime-led event, with a trailer likely attached to the announcement.

Unfortunately, there is currently no teaser or announcement trailer available for High School DXD season 5, but we’ll update this page as soon as we become aware of one.

High School DXD season 5 cast: who is returning?

Assuming that the cast of High School DXD remains the same for season 5, we can expect the below people to make a return:

Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou (Japanese) / Jessie James Grelle (English)

Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory (Japanese) / Jamie Marchi (English)

Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento (Japanese) / Leah Clark (English)

Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima (Japanese) / Teri Rogers (English)

Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou (Japanese) / Jad Saxton (English)

Kenji Nojima as Yuuto Kiba (Japanese) / Sean O’Connor (English)

We’ll update this page as and when more trailer, cast and plot details are released.

You can watch High School DXD on Crunchyroll.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

