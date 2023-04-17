While most anime focus on campy and light-hearted high school-focused sports such as basketball, football or swimming, Hajime no Ippo channels boxing in a never before seen way.

Hajime no Ippo's beauty lies in its representation of raw human strength and determination, setting itself aside as one of the few mainstream shonen that sidesteps the flashy anime theatrics in favour of a realistic representation of what humanity is capable of.

Even if you have no interest in the sport, the writing, characters, and overall narratives and emotions draw you in. It's one of the few productions that make boxing appeal to a wider audience, which is commendable considering Hollywood blockbusters struggle with the same feat.

Ippo Makunouchi is fully fleshed out as are his peers and opponents. It's a realistic portrayal of the world of boxing brought to light by a fabulous cast of characters.

How to watch Hajime no Ippo in order of release

Hajime no Ippo. Crunchyroll

It's an absolute must-watch for any anime fan but the release dates and canon material are somewhat muddled. If you want to enter the Hajime no Ippo ring, start with the following.

Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting - Rising

Hajime no Ippo: Boxer no Kobushi

Hajime no Ippo: Champion Road

Hajime no Ippo: Mashiba vs Kimura

The franchise currently sits at 126 episodes which isn't an unrealistic binge but it's made easier by knowing exactly where to start. The release date schedule doesn't take away from understanding the narrative, it simply focuses on some aspects more than others.

How to watch Hajime no Ippo in chronological order

The chronological schedule puts everything where it should be with an accurate and representative retelling of manga material. Most fans suggest watching in this order:

Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo: Boxer no Kobushi

Hajime no Ippo: Champion Road

Hajime no Ippo: Mashiba vs Kimura

Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting - Rising

The best thing about the series is that there is next to no filler so no matter which way you jump in, you're treated to nothing but canon material. There are no issues or concerns about whether or not key details are missed because everything is wrapped up nicely by the end of the franchise no matter which schedule you decide.

How to watch Hajime no Ippo in the UK

At the time of writing, only Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting - Rising is available to UK viewers via Crunchyroll.

However, the rest of the series is available on three separate special release editions on Amazon.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.