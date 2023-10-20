The series follows a nameless warrior who has the sole mission of destroying all goblins. Along the way, he meets a group of friends, all taking traits from core fantasy archetypes, who become a dynamic hunting team as things get more intense.

With season 2 having just finally returned to our screens in early October, fans are already desperate to know if we'll be getting a third season of the iconic monster hunting show.

Read on to learn everything we know about Goblin Slayer season 3, including potential release dates, trailers and cast.

Will there be a Goblin Slayer season 3?

As of writing, there is currently no official announcement of a third season of Goblin Slayer, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as new updates are revealed.

It's possible that Goblin Slayer season 3 could be revealed at the end of the second season, with the season finale set to premiere22nd December 2023, so keep a close eye on any announcements around that time.

When could Goblin Slayer season 3 be released?

Goblin Slayer season 2's initial announcement was made during GA FES 2023, with new visuals and a teaser trailer being released at the same time.

The gap between Goblin Slayer season 1 and season 2 was quite extensive - the first season premiered on 7th October 2018, while the second season only just premiered on 6th October 2023, a whole five years after the first season.

Some fans are worried that due to the considerable gap between seasons, the popularity for the show may have waned just through the lack of awareness from the show's resting period.

However, it's entirely possible that new studio Liden Films has thought about this beforehand, and there's a good chance that a Goblin Slayer season 3 announcement may be planned for just after the second season ends - to reassure fans that more is on the way.

Goblin Slayer cast: Who could be back for season 3?

Assuming that there's no behind-the scenes drama, here is who we could expect to return for Goblin Slayer season 3 - provided none of the below perish!

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer (Japanese)/Brad Hawkins (English)

Yui Ogura as Priestess (Japanese)/Hayden Daviau (English)

Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer (Japanese)/Mallorie Rodak (English)

Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl (Japanese)/Brittany Lauda (English)

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl (Japanese)/Sara Ragsdale (English)

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman (Japanese)/Barry Yandell (English)

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest (Japanese)/Josh Bangle (English)

Yōko Hikasa as Witch (Japanese)/Amanda Gish (English)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman (Japanese)/Kyle Igneczi (English)

Goblin Slayer season 3 plot: What could happen?

Goblin Slayer. Crunchyroll

We're not too sure on where exactly Goblin Slayer season 3 could go at the moment, as the anime's story could diverge from the manga's original storyline as we proceed through season 2.

We'll be sure to update this page as soon as we hear any updates in regards to the story for Goblin Slayer season 2.

At the very least, some goblins will be slain.

Is there a trailer for Goblin Slayer season 3?

There is currently no announcement teaser or trailer available for Goblin Slayer season 3 - this could change toward the end of the year, so check back then for a potential update.

