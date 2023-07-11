Dark Gathering follows the pair as they face off against supernatural horrors in what is expected to be the next big thriller series in the world of Shonen.

With the series having 12 volumes and more on the way, the anime will cover quite a bit of the story with season 1.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Dark Gathering episode 2 out?

With Dark Gathering episode 1 already out, episode 2 is set for release on Monday 17th July 2023.

Dark Gathering release schedule

Dark Gathering will have a weekly release schedule so there's plenty of regular content to keep you entertained. With the first episode already out, the following can be expected on these dates:

Episode 1: Monday, 10th July 2023

Episode 2: Monday, 17th July 2023

Episode 3: Monday, 24th July 2023

Episode 4: Monday, 31st July 2023

Episode 5: Monday, 7th August 2023

Episode 6: Monday, 14th August 2023

Episode 7: Monday, 21st August 2023

Episode 8: Monday, 28th August 2023

Episode 9: Monday, 4th September 2023

Episode 10: Monday, 11th September 2023

Episode 11: Monday, 18th September 2023

Episode 12: Monday, 25th September 2023

Dark Gathering will have 25 episodes overall, acting as a two-cour series. HIDIVE, the show's UK streaming platform, has only confirmed the first 12 episodes' release date but the remaining episodes are expected to continue directly after the September 25th release.

If that is the case, the anime's final is expected to land on December 25th.

What time does Dark Gathering release?

Dark Gathering episode 1 will release its English sub on HIDIVE at 6pm BST. The international release times are:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9 PM (previous day)

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 10 PM (previous day)

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 11 PM (previous day)

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): midnight (same day)

British Summer Time (BST): 5 AM (next day)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6 AM (next day)

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2 PM (next day)

Who are in the Dark Gathering cast?

With a new series comes a brand new host of characters and voiceovers to fall in love with. The lead cast includes:

Yū Sasahara as Yayoi Hо̄zuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Keitarо̄ Gentо̄ga

Kana Hanazawa as Eiko Hо̄zuki

Rina Kawaguchi as Ai Kamiyo

The creative team has Hiroshi Ikehata as the director in OLM studio, Shigeru Murakoshi as the supervisor of the series’ scripts, Shin'ya Segawa as the character designer, Takahiro Uezono as the 3D director, and Kohei Yoshida as the sound director.

Singer Kana Hanazawa is going to do the show’s ending song, Haiiro, which means grey, written by Konomi Fujimura and Katsutoshi Kitagawa.

Is there a trailer for Dark Gathering?

There have been a handful of trailers over the past year with the third and final released just last month. We got a much clearer look at all of the action instore along with the dark and sinister undertones expected throughout the series.

More like this

Check out the newest trailer below:

Where to watch Dark Gathering in the UK

Dark Gathering Episodes will be broadcasted on TOKYO MX AT-X, and BS Asahi in Japan. They can also tune in via Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

For UK fans, the only way to stream the series is with HIDIVE which provides English subtitles.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.