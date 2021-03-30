Exclusive – Ricky Whittle on American Gods’ cliffhanger ending and “meticulous” plans for scrapped season 4

It was announced last night that American Gods would not be returning for a fourth season, despite ending its third run on a major cliffhanger.

The news will no doubt come as a major disappointment to fans of the Neil Gaiman adaptation, not to mention star Ricky Whittle, who had previously noted the “meticulous” plans that were in place for the now-scrapped season four.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com back in 2020, Whittle discussed the dramatic season three finale and how it would feed it into the fourth run.

“For me it’s the best season finale of the show so far, of all three,” he explained. “And because they had so much time in the summer they meticulously planned everything.

“This is a very planned rollercoaster so every dip and swerve is to make the audience feel something,” he continued.

“And it’s slap-bang in the middle of a story that they’ve planned throughout and projected through season four. It’s a typical finale where it will probably drive fans mad and angry, because you need to know what happens next. It’s such a cliffhanger. It’s so cliched to say it but it’s gonna leave the fans really wanting more – and it left the cast and crew wanting more.”

Of course, it looks as if those fans are set to be disappointed for now, but Whittle has already reiterated his desire to complete the story and appears optimistic that the cancellation won’t be the end of the road for the show.

Posting on social media, the actor wrote, “This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award-winning show.

“We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle, myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

He signed off the post with the word “Believe” and added, “Gods don’t die unless they’re forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Deadline has reported that a few options are still being explored regarding finishing the story, with the possibility of a feature-length film or event series among the ideas being floated – although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

American Gods season three is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.