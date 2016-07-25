YouTuber family the Saccone Jolys claim first Radio Times Online Champion title
The Irish vlogging sensations stormed the competition to win the first ever search for an Online Champion
In 2015 we had an Online Show Champion (Phil Lester) but the summer of 2016 has seen YouTuber family the Saccone Jolys claim victory in the first ever Radio Times Online Champion poll.
The vlogging family went head to head with vlogger, singer, West End star and best selling author Carrie Fletcher in a hotly contested final, during which their viewers (#friendliestfriends and #Hopefuls respectively) notched up more than half a million votes for their YouTube favourites.
The Saccone Jolys (comprised of dad Jonathan, mum Anna, children Emilia and Eduardo, and their precious pooches) will now go on to compete for the TV Champion title in the Champion of Champions Final Week.
They'll take on the likes of Kieron Richardsdon (Soap Champion) Aidan Turner (Drama Champion) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion) in the summer social media showdown.
Keep an eye on RadioTimes.com/TVChampion for details!