Radio Times Champion 2017
Our multi-award-winning summer entertainment knockout tournament is back - and it's bigger and better than ever!
Where were you when Outlander’s Sam Heughan knocked out Poldark’s Aidan Turner? Or when YouTubers the Saccone Jolys pipped Cornwall's finest to the post in a thrilling TV Champion final showdown?
For the past three summers 512 celebrities have battled it out across 8 genres for the Radio Times TV Champion title, with millions of fans casting more than 200 MILLION votes for their favourite stars. Now Champion is back, and it's bigger and better than ever because we're changing things up and adding MORE stars from MORE genres and we'll have even MORE winners in Radio Times Champion 2017.
544 stars, 9 genres, millions of fans... and 9 new Champions to add to our Radio Times Champion Hall of Fame.
How does Radio Times Champion work?
Our 544 stars will be divided into 9 genres or categories. 8 of those categories will have 64 competitors, while the 9th will have 32.
This year's Champion Genres are TV Presenter, TV Judge, TV Drama, TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy, TV Comedy, Radio/Podcast, Online, Film and Music.
How does the vote work?
The format is simple: In the first round of each category the 64 stars are split into four groups at random. Each group will feature 16 contestants and fans will vote for the 8 most popular stars from each group, who will go through to the head-to-head showdowns.
In Round 2, the 32 most popular stars will then go head-to-head in a knockout showdown. 16 stars will proceed to Round 3, where they’ll go head-to-head again and only 8 will remain.
In Round 4, 8 will become 4 and then in our semi-final, those 4 stars will compete head-to-head for just 2 places in their category final. Only one can be Champion.
When can I vote?
Voting in the first category - TV Presenter Champion - kicks off on July 3rd and you can check out the first round fixtures for all remaining categories in the list below. Follow Radio Times on Twitter and Facebook to make sure you never miss a round.
Now, rally your troops, spread the word and get voting for your Radio Times Champion!
Champion 2017 First Round Fixtures
TV Presenter Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 3rd at 10am BST
Film Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Wednesday July 5th at 10am BST
Drama Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Tuesday July 11th at 10am BST
TV Judge Champion Round 1 – Voting opens Thursday July 13th at 10am BST
Radio & Podcast Champion Round 1 – Voting opens Tuesday July 18th at 10am BST
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Tuesday July 25th at 10am BST
TV Comedy Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Wednesday August 2nd at 11.30am BST
Online Champion Round 1 - Voting now open