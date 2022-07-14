While the Weakest Link broadcaster announced in February last year that she would become the show's first main female presenter and had fronted the show until this summer, Robinson revealed back in May that she was officially leaving Countdown.

Countdown fans will be in for a surprise when they tune into the long-running Channel 4 series, with Anne Robinson no longer hosting the long-running gameshow and brand new presenter Colin Murray taking the reins instead.

Since then, viewers have been speculating as to who would fill her seat, with Richard Osman even dismissing rumours that he'd be the new host – but who is replacing Anne Robinson and why did she leave?

Here's everything you need to know about Countdown's next host and the reasons behind Robinson's exit.

Why did Anne Robinson leave Countdown?

It may feel as though Anne Robinson just joined Countdown as the new host but she's since left the Channel 4 show, stepping down after a year in the role.

The Weakest Link presenter announced in May that she would be exiting the show, saying that while she'd had a "blast", she had "stayed longer than [she] signed up for" and it was time for "an older woman to take the reins".

"I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention," she added.

Robinson became the new host of Countdown in June 2021, taking over form The Apprentice's Nick Hewer, who presented the gameshow for almost 10 years.

Who will be the new Countdown host?

Colin Murray Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Football Business Awards

Back in May 2022, Channel 4 announced Colin Murray as Anne Robinson's temporary replacement on Countdown, with the broadcaster hosting the show throughout the rest of the year.

The radio and TV presenter hosted his first episode of the show today (Thursday 14th July) at 2.10pm, joining longtime co-host Rachel Riley as well as former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole in Dictionary Corner.

Writing on Twitter in May, Murray said: "I'm like the assistant manager, given the job until the end of season," before adding that it was an "absolute honour" to host his "fave show ever".

While Rachel Riley wrote ahead of Murray's first show: "He loves the show, the game, the contestants and the team and we all love him."

Who is Colin Murray?

Colin Murray is a Northern Irish broadcaster who is best known for hosting BBC Two's Match of the Day 2 and shows on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Staring off in news journalism, Murray moved to BBC Radio 1 in the late 90s, presenting Session in Northern Ireland before hosting Channel 4's breakfast show RI:SE.

He went on present BBC Radio 5 Live's Fighting Talk, Channel 5's UEFA Cup coverage, The Colin Murray Show on Radio 1, ITV2's coverage of the Brit Awards and Talksport's Colin Murray and Friends.

He has previously hosted Countdown as a temporary presenter in the past, taking the reins for an episode in January 2021 while Nick Hewer was unable to travel whilst shielding from COVID.

