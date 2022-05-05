One of those who has been mentioned most frequently is Richard Osman, who just recently announced that he was stepping down from his long-running co-presenting gig on Pointless .

Anne Robinson announced earlier this week that she would be leaving Countdown after less than a year as host – and many names have already been suggested as possible replacements on the beloved daytime game show.

But Osman has dismissed the rumours in a post on Twitter, outlining a few reasons why he wouldn't be taking on the job – including a joke about Dictionary Corner expert Susie Dent – and suggesting who he would like to see in the role instead.

"I keep reading I'm the favourite to be the new Countdown host," he wrote. "But there are 3 problems.

"1. I just gave up a show I love because I have no time. 2. @susiedent and I are mortal enemies. 3. They should give the job to @ColinMurray."

Murray has himself emerged as one of the frontrunners for the job, in part due to his successful stint filling in for then-host Nick Hewer in December 2020.

Meanwhile, another possible contender for the hosting position – the show's former numbers expert Carol Vorderman – has also spoken about the possibility of returning to the show after tabloid reports that she was being seriously considered by show bosses.

"Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown," she wrote on Twitter.

"You're very kind & it would be an honour but I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world #CountWell#HappyDays."

Other names to have been suggested so far include Moira Stuart, Paul O'Grady and Victoria Coren Mitchell, while Alex Horne, Susan Calman and Jon Richardson are also listed among the bookies' favourites.

Whoever does land the gig will be the seventh permanent host in the show's history following Robinson, Hewer, Jeff Stelling, Des O'Connor, Des Lynam, and original presenter Richard Whiteley – the latter of whom was on the show for 23 years until his death in 2005.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.