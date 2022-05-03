Anne Robinson to step down as Countdown host after a year

The presenter said that she'd had a "blast" as the face of the game show, but that it was time for "an older woman to take the reins".

Anne Robinson has announced her departure from Channel 4's Countdown after one year as the show's host.

Robinson made her Countdown debut in June last year, after Channel 4 announced her as the show's first female host in February.

The 77-year-old will be leaving after 256 episodes, which are set to air up until this summer.

Robinson said that she had enjoyed hosting the "wonderful show" but had "stayed longer than [she] signed up for", adding: "I hope too I've encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their 70s are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks."

She continued: "In fact the genius of Countdown is that it's a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5km most days of the week. And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year."

The former Weakest Link presenter said that she's leaving to spend more time with her family, adding: "I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention."

Robinson, who has previously hosted Watchdog and Test the Nation, took over from Countdown host Nick Hewer last year, joining Rachel Riley and Susie Dent on the show.

Paying tribute to Robinson, Dent wrote on Twitter: "Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond."

