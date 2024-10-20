Alas, former Arsenal and England footballer Paul Merson found himself at the very bottom with only 19 points, with the results of the public vote landing him in the dance-off with JLS singer JB Gill.

After watching the two contestants perform their dances again, the judges decided unanimously to save Gill, which is not hugely surprising given that he had scored significantly higher earlier in the evening (30 points, to place eighth out of 12).

Once the decision had been made, Merson told Strictly co-presenter Tess Daly: "It's been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you've got to go on this show. It's amazing - everybody. There's a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he's nice!

"It's been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I've had a great teacher," continued Merson, referring to his professional partner Karen Hauer.

"She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn't wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it. I can dance now - I've won because I can dance, I couldn't dance before and I can half dance now. It's a bonus, absolute bonus."

Tess Daly, Paul Merson and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

Hauer responded: "You've been a joy. I've never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

"You're what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles."

Other notable moments from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing included comedian Chris McCausland's cheeky jab at Craig Revel Horwood, and the icy judge's shocking suggestion that Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał be disqualified.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show also featured a musical performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a Paso Doble starring Nancy Xu and Dianne Buswell, which was choreographed by two-time champ Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6:25pm on Saturday 26th October 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

