They will be judged on their singing, dancing, acting and chemistry skills by a panel of entertainers, as well as trained by Mamma Mia's very own choreographer.

Each week, the group of West End hopefuls will be whittled down before it is revealed who will be the next Sophie and Sky during a live grand finale.

As no one went home last week, the performers secured themselves into another week of the competition, however there are now 13 musical theatre performers left in the competition, meaning that for one West End hopeful it was time to say 'thank you for the music'.

So, who left Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream this week?

Read on for a list of all the contestants who has left Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream so far.

Who left Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

Maddy - Week 2

Maddy. Thames/ITV

Maddy was, sadly, the first Sophie to leave the competition.

During Sunday night's show, viewers saw Maddy take part in a workshop where she forgot a couple of her lines, which judges Alan Carr and Jessie Ware didn't seem impressed with.

She then performed I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin and the judges were all smiles, praising her comeback after she struggled during the workshop.

Judge Samantha Barks did offer slight criticism, saying she wished there was "more acting" in Maddy's performance.

After the judges deliberated, they decided it was the end of the road for Maddy.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's not just about signing, we're factoring in acting with you yesterday in the workshop. Some of you excelled and did really well, and then some of you struggled," judge Amber Riley told the Sophies before Samantha Barks delivered the verdict.

Talking about her exit, Maddy said: "It's been so amazing and I've done myself proud, but I just don't feel ready to leave yet. I feel like there is so much I can show and I've got so much more in me.

"This is only the start of my journey."

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream continues Sunday 5th November at 18:15 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.