Who is Lee Juggurnauth? Meet the new A Place in the Sun presenter
Lee Juggurnauth joins A Place in the Sun from April 26th. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Published:
A Place in the Sun will return for a new series on April 26th. As usual, the Channel 4 series will see the presenters helping couples or individuals find their dream home abroad.
And this time, there’s a new presenter – Lee Juggurnauth.
The property developer will join current presenters Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and Scarlette Douglas on the new series, and we’ll see him on his first assignment helping couple Davi and Debbie find a summer home in Gandia, Spain.
So, who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about Lee Juggurnauth, the new A Place in the Sun presenter.
Who is Lee Juggurnauth?
Age: 34
Instagram: @leejuggurnauth
Lee is looking forward to joining the Channel 4 show and meeting his co-presenters, who he hasn’t had a chance to get to know properly due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.
However, they have been in touch via zoom, with Scarlette in particular reaching out to the new host.
“It’s been really hard because none of us have met person especially the presenters. When I went away and filmed in November, it was great with the production team. But the other presenters, we only know each other virtually or we’ve had a couple of zooms. Scarlette is great. She kind of reached out to me when I first got the show and was just very encouraging. They’ve all been amazing. All the presenters have been very welcoming. So we hope maybe in the summer, we can all meet up at some point.”
A Place in the Sun returns on Monday, 26th April at 3pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.