Who is Lee Juggurnauth? Meet the new A Place in the Sun presenter

A Place in the Sun will return for a new series on April 26th. As usual, the Channel 4 series will see the presenters helping couples or individuals find their dream home abroad.

And this time, there’s a new presenter – Lee Juggurnauth.

The property developer will join current presenters Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and Scarlette Douglas on the new series, and we’ll see him on his first assignment helping couple Davi and Debbie find a summer home in Gandia, Spain.

So, who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about Lee Juggurnauth, the new A Place in the Sun presenter.

Who is Lee Juggurnauth?

Age: 34

Instagram: @leejuggurnauth

Lee is a property developer and has worked all over the world, creating beautiful homes and places for his clients.

He grew up in Windsor and between the age of seven and 10, he spent a few years living in Mauritius where his parents are from.

He has a specific passion for interiors, telling RadioTimes.com ahead of his debut on A Place in the Sun: “I love property, I love interiors and it’s something that I’ve kind of taught myself in the last 10 years. So, being able to help other people on the show is great.”

Although he works in property now, Lee has a background in the music industry, where he started off as runner before working his way up to management.

Throughout his career, he has worked with the likes of Lulu, Billy Ocean and Take That.

Lee also has an interest in fashion and is launching his own brand in the summer.

