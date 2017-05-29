When The Chase team packed up the studio for their summer holidays, handing over their coveted 5pm slot to Rylan Clark-Neal and his new game show Babushka, they couldn't have realised what a furore it would cause. But it hadn't been axed, it was just on a break. And now it's returning to our screens...

What time is The Chase on TV?

The Chase will air every weekday from Monday 29 May at 5pm on ITV.

Why were fans outraged when it went off air?

But was Babushka really all that bad?

Nah, we thought it deserved a chance. Still, it's good to have Bradley Walsh back where he belongs...

