Can we have a general election voting to keep The Chase instead of Rylan? Begging Theresa May to let us take back control ??? — Callum Mogridge (@callum_mogridge) April 23, 2017

However, ITV has reminded viewers that The Chase often has a holiday and a period off-air. Last summer it was replaced by Cash Trapped, but seeing as that was also hosted by Bradley Walsh fans probably weren't quite so up in arms. Anyway, this year it’s Babushka.

“The Chase regularly takes breaks throughout the year,” said an ITV source. “Babushka is not a replacement for the Chase – there is room for all!"

Chasers Anne Hegerty and Jenny Ryan came to Rylan's defence, taking to Twitter.

More like this

Rylan also addressed the drama in his showbiz slot on This Morning wearing an ‘I heart The Chase’ t-shirt:

And at the weekend he took to Twitter to tell people to chill:

When the chase always has a break EVERY SINGLE YEAR but people still be like.... pic.twitter.com/zd7W5kwvVq — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 22, 2017

And added:

FYI @Babushka is NOT replacing @ITVChase . The Chase is having a month break as normal and Babushka is filling that slot. Hope you like it x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 22, 2017

But since then, Rylan's actually gone so far as to quit Twitter over the whole fiasco. His final tweet read: "Getting a bit ridiculous now. Just doing my job. Enjoy the show. Coming off here for a while."

Advertisement

Babushka starts at 5pm (but you knew that already...) from Monday 1st May on ITV