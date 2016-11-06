What time is Strictly Come Dancing week 7 on TV?
Watch the latest Strictly spectacular live on BBC1
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?
After last weekend's Halloween spectacular, it's back to the usual Strictly glamour this Saturday, with nine remaining couples taking to the dance floor from 6:55pm on BBC1.
And the results show?
One celebrity dancer will be sent home on Sunday evening, with the results show set to start at 7.15pm on BBC1. Plus Gary Barlow will be performing songs from the musical Calendar Girls.
What happened last week?
Halloween weekend saw singer Anastacia and model Daisy Lowe face each other in the dance-off. In the end, it was Anastacia and Brendan who were sent home. At the top of the leaderboard, Claudia Fragapane and AJ and Laura Whitmore and Giovanni both earned 36 points from the judges.
Who will be dancing tonight?
Find out more about the celebrity dancers by clicking on their picture below.
Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants