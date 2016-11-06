What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?

Advertisement

After last weekend's Halloween spectacular, it's back to the usual Strictly glamour this Saturday, with nine remaining couples taking to the dance floor from 6:55pm on BBC1.

And the results show?

One celebrity dancer will be sent home on Sunday evening, with the results show set to start at 7.15pm on BBC1. Plus Gary Barlow will be performing songs from the musical Calendar Girls.

What happened last week?

More like this

Halloween weekend saw singer Anastacia and model Daisy Lowe face each other in the dance-off. In the end, it was Anastacia and Brendan who were sent home. At the top of the leaderboard, Claudia Fragapane and AJ and Laura Whitmore and Giovanni both earned 36 points from the judges.

Who will be dancing tonight?

Find out more about the celebrity dancers by clicking on their picture below.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Anastacia

Ed
Balls

Tameka
Empson

Claudia
Fragapane

Lesley
Joseph

Daisy
Lowe

Danny
Mac

Naga
Munchetty

Melvin
Odoom

Ore
Oduba

Louise
Redknapp

Judge Robert
Rinder

Greg
Rutherford

Laura
Whitmore

Advertisement

Will
Young

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement