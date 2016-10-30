Famous for her hits I'm Outta Love and Left Outside Alone, Anastacia was in last place after the Saturday show, and the viewers' votes were not enough to save her. The judging panel unanimously decided to keep Lowe in the show after she re-performed her Paso Doble, a dance which had got her and Aljaz to fourth place on the leaderboard.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly what had been her highlight, Anastacia said: "I’ve really enjoyed being here. This was a place for me to get to know my ‘female’ and this place allowed me to do that; the hair, the make-up, the production, the judges gave me great comments, you (Tess) and Claudia have been amazing, the way you run this family, this family is beautiful and you (Brendan) are amazing. Thanks for everything.”

Brendan hasn't won the competition since his victory in the first ever series with partner Natasha Kaplinsky.

The remaining nine couples will return next week on Saturday 5 November at 6:55pm with the results show on Sunday 6th November at 7:15pm on BBC1