The Channel 4 show, which returned to raise money as part of the Stand up to Cancer fundraiser, has seen the likes of Taskmaster's Alex Horne, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Love Island's Laura Whitmore step up to the plate.

The doors to the most famous tent in the country have opened once again for The Great Celebrity Bake Off – and this year has included a very stellar lime-up.

And this week, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman will be testing out her skills (or lack of).

So, does she have what it takes to be this week's Star Baker?

Here is all you need to know about Tracy-Ann Oberman!

Who is Tracy-Ann Oberman?

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Carol in It's A Sin Episode 5 Channel 4

Age 55

Job Actress

Twitter: @TracyAnnO

Tracy-Ann Oberman is perhaps still best known for her role in EastEnders as Chrissie Watts. Chrissie infamously killed off Den Watts for the final time and is surely due for a comeback in the near future.

Outside of EastEnders, Oberman has been seen in many things. She has appeared as Donna Vegas in Sandylands, had a memorable turn in Doctor Who for the season 2 finale, and she has written for numerous projects alongside some big names including Catherine Tate.

Who will Tracy-Ann Oberman be competing against?

Tracy-Ann will be taking on singer Ellie Goulding, actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan, and TV presenter Sophie Morgan.

For this week's show, which will be the final in the season, the celebs will be tasked with making a marble cake, jam roly-poly, and a showstopping biscuit in honour of their celebrity hero. We wonder who they'll pick...

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will air Tuesday, 22nd March on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

