In a format change, the festive special did not return on Christmas Day in 2022 and was replaced with a review show.

So, will 2023 follow suit?

Is Top of the Pops on Christmas Day 2023?

No. As per the BBC listings, there will not be a Top of the Pops special episode on Christmas Day, and instead a review of 2023 in music will air instead a few days later.

The 59-minute special will follow a similar format to last year's review.

When is Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2023 on TV?

Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2023 will air on Thursday 28th December at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will host the episode as she looks back on "many of the musical stories and highlights of 2023 with a mix of global stars, breakthrough artists and some of the biggest moments of the year".

The episode will look at some of the biggest performances of 2023, including Take That's return to music, Elton John's Glastonbury debut, and Kylie Minogue headlining Radio 2 in the Park.

Kylie Minogue performing at BBC Radio 2 Live In The Park 2023. BBC/Sarah Jeynes

Some of the biggest stories of the year will also be looked at in the special, including Shania Twain, Madonna and the Rolling Stones returning to music, as well as Taylor Swift dominating the music charts once again.

Amfo will also be joined by RAYE, rising star Venbee and Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective.

