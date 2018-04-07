The Voice UK 2018 results: who won the live final?
Just four singers have made it through to the live grand final - but there could only be one winner
Ruti Olajugbagbe has been announced as The Voice UK 2018 winner.
The teenager, who was on Tom Jones's team, sang her way to victory, beating Donel Mangena, Belle Voci and Lauren Bannon.
After performing one song and a duet with their coach, the vote was frozen and Belle Voci and Lauren were eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes.
It was then down to Ruti and Donel to go head-to-head, with them both performing one more song - and Donel's grandma even reprised her performance from the Blind Auditions by joining her grandson on stage.
But ultimately it was Ruti who won, and now her rendition of Dreams by The Cranberries will be released as her debut single on Polydor Records.
Each coach had taken two acts from their team through to the live semi-final, but eight singers became four, and then each coach had just one singer from their teams in the final.
Here are the four acts who made it through to the final were as follows: