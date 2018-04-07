After performing one song and a duet with their coach, the vote was frozen and Belle Voci and Lauren were eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes.

It was then down to Ruti and Donel to go head-to-head, with them both performing one more song - and Donel's grandma even reprised her performance from the Blind Auditions by joining her grandson on stage.

But ultimately it was Ruti who won, and now her rendition of Dreams by The Cranberries will be released as her debut single on Polydor Records.

Each coach had taken two acts from their team through to the live semi-final, but eight singers became four, and then each coach had just one singer from their teams in the final.

Here are the four acts who made it through to the final were as follows:

Lauren Bannon (Team Olly)

Donel Mangena (Team Will)

Ruti Olajugbagbe (Team Tom)

Belle Voci (Team JHud)

The Voice UK final aired Saturday 7th April on ITV