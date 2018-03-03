However next week they will be whittled down as their singers have to go head-to-head to fight for their place on the show.

For now though, here are all 40 acts who are on each of the coaches' teams:

Team Olly

1. RYT

2. Lauren Bannon

3. Shane McCormack

4. Kirby Frost

5. Holly Ellison

8. Chris James

9. Bailey Nelsen

10. Debbie Aramide

Advertisement

Click next to see who made it through to Team JHud...