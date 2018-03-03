These are all the acts through to the Battle Rounds on The Voice UK
After seven weeks of Blind Auditions, find out who's on Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs' teams
Published: Saturday, 3 March 2018 at 1:35 pm
After The Voice UK 2018's final round of Blind Auditions, all four coaches have now completed their teams.
Going into the Battle Rounds, Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs each have 10 acts on their teams.
However next week they will be whittled down as their singers have to go head-to-head to fight for their place on the show.
For now though, here are all 40 acts who are on each of the coaches' teams:
Team Olly
1. RYT
2. Lauren Bannon
3. Shane McCormack
4. Kirby Frost
5. Holly Ellison
6. Ivy Paige
7. Jamie Grey
8. Chris James
9. Bailey Nelsen
10. Debbie Aramide
