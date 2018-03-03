The Voice UK contestant Jamie Grey was on the show last year
The former contestant is back for another swing at the auditions
Viewers of the Voice UK may recognise one of this week's contestants: 29-year-old Jamie Grey appeared at the blind auditions stage last year, but failed to grab the attention of any of the judges and was sent packing.
Jamie says that he "thought about quitting music and spent a week in bed" after he failed to make it through to to the next round, but that he has "worked every day since last year to improve".
Now, he's back with a guitar in tow, hoping to make his mark on Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.I.Am and/or Jennifer Hudson.
- How do you rate Olly Murs as a coach on the Voice UK
- Olly Murs: presenting the X Factor was "restrictive"
- Everything you need to know about the Voice UK 2018
The Teeside-based singer has built up a decent following on Twitter since his failed audition last year, and will be hoping to make it through to the next stage with a rousing, acoustic guitar-led performance this time out.
The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV.