The two singers voted the viewers' favourites will then go head-to-head in performing what would be their winner's single. Whoever wins will see their song released straight after the show ends.

Team Olly

Lauren Bannon

Lauren Bannon on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Will

Donel Mangena on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Jennifer

Belle Voci

Belle Voci on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Tom

Ruti Olajugbagbe

Ruti Olajugbagbe on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Who's singing what in The Voice UK final?

The four finalists will each be performing a duet with their coach, alongside a brand new cover we haven't yet heard them sing. Find out who's singing what right here.

What else is happening?

There will also be a coaches' performance, with Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs uniting on stage to perform a rendition of Come Together by The Beatles.

The Voice UK will return in 2019 and auditions are already open