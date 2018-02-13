Kylie said, "It’s so great to be back amongst The Voice family as a guest mentor for Tom Jones.

"I love working with Sir Tom and have been blown away by the talent in his team this series. What a pleasure to work with such a great group of contestants and it’s fair to say I’ll be keenly following the rest of the series. Good luck Team Tom!"

Tom added, "I have known Kylie for a long time so it is nice to have someone you know personally giving you help.

"It is reassuring having a friend as well as such an experienced professional. It was tremendous working with her when we were both coaches on The Voice UK in the past. She is an accomplished artist and a really lovely person."

Kylie was a coach on The Voice UK for one series in 2014 where she sat alongside Tom and fellow coaches will.i.am and Ricky Wilson. The singer will turn 50 in May, and is marked her comeback with the surprise release of new record Dancing.

It was previously announced that Craig David and two of The Black Eyed Peas would also be appearing as guest mentors for The Voice UK, assisting Olly Murs and will.i.am respectively.

Jennifer Hudson's guest mentor has yet to be announced.

The Voice UK continues Saturday 17th February at 8pm on ITV