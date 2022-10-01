The Masked Dancer unmasks three contestants after shock injury

Pillar and Post , who were the first double act to take part in the show, announced they were withdrawing from the competition after Pillar injured themselves during rehearsal.

Tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer revealed the identities of three contestants after one act was forced to withdrew due to injury.

The duo were revealed to be former goalkeeper David Seaman and his ice skating wife Frankie Poultney.

Speaking about leaving the competition, Poultney said that the couple were "gutted" to exit early after taking a tumble in rehearsals.

Frankie Poultney and David Seaman Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

"It was great fun but a tumble meant our Masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all!"

She added: "We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are!"

RadioTimes.com reported earlier this week that one contestant had pulled out of The Masked Dancer 2022 after sustaining an injury in rehearsals.

Pillar and Post weren't the only act to be unmasked this evening, with Tomato Sauce being voted out of the competition and revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern.

The Steph's Packed Lunch star said that she had "absolutely loved" her time on the show and found it "incredibly hard" to keep her involvement a secret during filming.

Just six contestants remain in the competition, with Sea Slug, Scissors, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Odd Socks and Candlestick due to perform next week in the sixth episode of the series.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturdays at 6:30pm on ITV.

