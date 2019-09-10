There’s tears over the signature, with one former Star Baker breaking down after their disastrous start.

The bakers then all bomb out in the difficult Tud0r-based technical, which sees Paul Hollywood brand all of their attempts “really bad”.

However, can at least one of our bakers claw it back with the colourful showstopper challenge when tasked with making mishti (milk-based Indian sweets)?

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4