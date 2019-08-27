Week 9 - Patisserie Week

The semi-finals saw our remaining four bakers tackle fine patisserie - with domed tartlets, a delicate technical and an edible display cabinet showstopper.

After a rocky start, Alice impressed with her stunning showstopper, seeing her win Star Baker for the second time.

Week 8 - Pastry Week

The quarter finals saw our remaining five bakers try their hand at pastry - dodging the dreaded soggy bottoms with a signature tarte tatin, a very delicate technical and an astonishing vertical pie technical.

After a rocky start and a rough ride in the technical, Steph managed to pull it back with her stunning showstopper, seeing her win Star Baker for the fourth time.

Week 7 - Festivals Week

Our final six bakers have to tackle some tricky bakers in festival week, including celebratory buns and tricky layered sarawak cake.

While Steph looked as if she could swing it for the fourth time, Henry managed to pip her to the post and win Star Baker.

Week 6 - Desserts Week

The tricky desserts week saw our seven remaining bakers attempt layered meringue cake and a bombe showstopper.

And while it was a tightly run contest between herself and Alice, Steph once again managed to take home the Star Baker award, making it the third week in a row.

Week 5 - 1920's Week

Our bakers embraced the Roaring Twenties for week five, making bakes from the golden age of parties and excess.

The signature bake of custard pies sees one of our bakers win our second Hollywood handshake of the series, while all our bakers struggle with a very obscure technical.

Steph managed to do the double and impress the judges for a second week, and was one of the only bakers who actually impressed in the Prohibition era-inspired showstopper.

Week 4 - Dairy Week

In a Bake Off first, our hopefuls were put to the test in Dairy Week - which even saw some of the tent's creme de la creme curdle under the pressure.

While three of our bakers were fairly consistent throughout all three challenges, it looks to be one of the toughest weeks in the tent yet - with Paul Hollywood admitting all our bakers were in danger.

But despite the difficulty of dairy week, Steph managed to impress the judges across the board - and topping that tough technical.

Week 3 - Bread Week

Bread week saw several of our bakers fail to prove themselves, after some of their bread creations fell short of the mark.

Despite his initial fears over Bread Week, it was Michael who won the coveted star baker award, seeing himself earn the first Hollywood Handshake of the series for his impressive tear-and-share signature bake.

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Biscuit week required flair for design as well as a strong bake.

The signature required our 12 remaining bakers to bake 12 identical chocolate biscuit bars, the technical was the controversial fig roll, and the showstopper saw our bakers create a 3D biscuit.

While there were several strong entries, Alice won the accolade of star baker thanks to her endearing showstopper of a biscuit sheep.

Week 1 – Cake Week

The gauntlet has been thrown already, with several of our 13 hopefuls wowing the judges with their cakes.

Having to bake a well-decorated fruit cake for their signature, tackle genoise sponge for their technical and whip up the birthday cake from their childhood dreams for their showstopper, it looked almost too close for even Prue and Paul to call.

However, after impressing the pair with her "faultless" toadstool showstopper, Michelle was crowned the first Star Baker of the series.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4