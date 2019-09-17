The results were so abysmal that Paul Hollywood took one look at the finished bakes and turned his back on the tent.

However, the bread maestro’s strop was all in good humour, coming back to judge the Maids of Honour – but he was not pleased with the results.

“They’re awful,” he said, looking at the selection. “They’re really bad.”

Prue was similarly unimpressed. “By and large, they’re all a little too shallow,” she said.

It was a particularly disastrous technical for Priya, who spent far too long perfecting her lemon curd, and nowhere near enough time baking her pastry.

“What?” Hollywood said, catching sight of Priya’s shoddy tarts. “I’m not even going to look at that one.”

Unsurprisingly, Priya placed last in the technical. Helena didn’t fare much better, seemingly making the wrong pastry for her tarts altogether.

But it wasn’t all bad news, with Steph topping the technical with her earnest and neat effort.

“I wish I could say they were the best Maids of Honour I’d ever eaten,” Prue said. “But they were certainly the best of these lot. Well done.”

Steph’s performance left her fairly safe as she entered the tent for the showstopper, which was making Indian milk sweets, ‘mishti.’

While Steph's efforts saw her earn the top title of Star Baker this week, unfortunately, Phil's luck in the tent had ran out - seeing him eliminated from the competition.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4