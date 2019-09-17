But who was unfortunately intolerant to Dairy Week?

Who left The Great British Bake Off?

Phil is Bake Off's oldest competitor this year

Sadly for biker Phil, his time in the tent was up after Paul Hollywood deemed his dairy-themed bakes as "too boring and too simple".

However, Phil didn't seemed too surprised with the result, and called his fellow bakers an "incredible bunch of people."

Next week, our hopefuls will have to navigate through a 1920's theme.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4