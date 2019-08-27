Phil is amongst the 13 contestants to face-off in the tenth series of Bake Off.

Phil Thorne: Key facts

Name: Phil Thorne

Age: 56

From: Grew up in Barking, now lives in Rainham (Essex)

Occupation: HGV driver

Twitter: @philsburybakes

Instagram: @philsburybakes

Who is Phil Thorne?

Although he was first introduced to baking when in his home economics class at school, Phil didn't take it up until 6 years ago.

Now though, almost every day when he comes back to his Rainham home after a morning shift as an HGV driver, he prepares treats for his wife and two daughters. He also likes to share his bakes with his biker friends.

"To get in there now, is an amazing experience that I won’t forget for the rest of my life," says Phil.

When he first saw the white peaks of the tent, he thought "this is happening, it’s not just a dream. I have yearned for this for years, it’s amazing."

In preparation for Bake Off, Phil has recently been focusing on bettering his piping and decorating techniques and now likes to make very delicate creations.

"The most surprised will be a couple who are long term friends and they had been staying with us recently and said you make such wonderful cakes, but have never mentioned to me that I should go on Bake Off, so I think they haven’t a clue that I would be in it," says Phil.

What time is The Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The tenth series of GBBO started on Tuesday, 27th August. Presenting duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have returned for the third year.

Last year's winner was Rahul Mandal, beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a close-fought finale.

Bake Off runs for ten weeks on Channel 4 as 13 contestants battle it out for the crown.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.