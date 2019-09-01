Armed with a complex and delicate baking style, Alice is competing against 12 other contestants in this year's tent.

Alice Fevronia: Key facts

Name: Alice Fevronia

Age: 28

From: Born in Essex, lives in East London

Occupation: Geography teacher

Twitter: @alicefevronia

Instagram: @alice.fevronia

Who is Alice Fevronia?

As much as she loves it now, Alice got into baking and honed her cake-making skills while recovering from an operation, aged 15, to treat her scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine).

“I have wanted to be in Bake Off ever since the show has started, but I wasn’t really good enough when I was 18," Alice said. "To be on such a big show doing something that you are passionate about is a huge thing. I felt that to be accepted into the tent gave me the confidence to feel that I could bake. It was a dream come true!”

Alice grew up in Essex but moved to New Zealand in her early 20s where she attended art school – and perfected her fruit pavlova. On returning to the UK, Alice moved to east London where she loves making highly decorative layered cakes for her friends and family.

“Well I missed a family event, so hopefully they will understand when they find out, and be pretty surprised,” she said of receiving a spot on the 2019 series.

"Walking into the tent for the first time was incredible. Your eyes are seeing it, but your brain is not quite understanding what is happening to you. It was so exciting."

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

Series 10 of this year's GBBO started on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm on Channel 4. Alongside Alice, 12 fellow amateur bakers – including a fashion designer and a theatre manager – are hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith over 10 weeks.

Duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are, once again, hosting in the famous white tent, which is pitched in the grounds of Welford Park, Newbury.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.