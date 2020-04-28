Ennis once competed on The Chase in 2017, where he bagged £9,000 for his teammates, only for them to pick the minus offers and lose money.

At the time, #JusticeForDarragh was trending on Twitter, but since he's just been cast as a Chaser, it seems he's got all the repayment he could possibly need now!

RadioTimes.com recently caught up with Ryan who spoke about welcoming Ennis on to the elite quizzing team.

Although she wouldn't spill any details on a Chase initiation - we can't believe there isn't one! - Ryan said: "Well people at home will be quite familiar with Darragh because he was a former contestant.

"He was one our most famous, viral former contestants who lots of people will remember. Lots of people thought he was very hard done by by his other contestants.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Darragh to the family. We’re more than happy to expand the team because the show, as you know, is incredibly popular and we’re making more episodes so someone joining the show is very exciting."

Beat the Chasers (ITV)

As for the all important nickname? Ryan revealed she "has an idea", but wouldn't spill the big secret.

One fan on Twitter suggested he should be called "Ennis the Menace", which seemed to get some traction on the social media platform.

Previously, host Bradley Walsh gave the other Chasers their famous nicknames. Alongside The Vixen, Mark Labbett is known as The Beast, The Dark Destroyer is Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha goes by The Sinnerman and Anne Hegerty is The Governess.

We can't wait to see what Ennis will be known as!

Meanwhile, you can catch the original five quizzers on their new show, Beat the Chasers.

Viewers loved the debut episode, which saw one contestant bag £25,000 for her efforts.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm while Beat the Chasers airs at 9pm this week.