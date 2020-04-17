Here’s everything we know so far about Darragh Ennis – the new Chaser...

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Originally from Ireland, Darragh Ennis is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford University, where he primarily studies the brains of insects. Before joining the Ilann David laboratory in 2013, he worked at Concordia University in Montreal.

The researcher’s Twitter bio, which now boasts of his new Chaser status, says: “I do science and occasionally quizzes.” According to his LinkedIn page, Darragh can speak both German and Irish.

Darragh is the first addition to the Chaser team since Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan joined the show in 2015.

Where have I seen him before?

Darragh appeared on The Chase as a contestant in March 2017, where he successfully took on Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

The researcher managed to win £9,000 for his team during the money building round, only for the other contestants to detract from the amount by accepting lower offers from the Chaser.

Viewers rallied behind the clever contestant after his fellow teammates let him down, leading the hashtag ‘#JusticeForDarragh’ to trend on Twitter.

Paul Sinha referred to Darragh as “the best player” he’s faced on the show when tweeting the news, adding: “Welcome to the club mate.”

Who are the other Chasers?

Darragh has joined The Chase’s existing rank of top quizzers, which includes Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess' Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

After congratulating the new Chaser, Paul Sinha added that none of the other Chasers are leaving: “I’m in rude health and kicking the crap out of quiz.”

Mark Labbett previously said in January that he was “gutted” about a new Chaser joining the show, as the new arrival means less work for him.

What will be Darragh's Chaser nickname?

Darragh’s Chaser nickname is The Menace, as bestowed on him by host Bradley Walsh, an admirable name for The Beast, the Dark Destroyer, The Governess, The Vixen and Sinnerman to compete with.

One viewer made the suggestion of “Ennis the Menace”, a popular name for fans on Twitter, but it's not clear if the fan was the originator.

The Chase airs on ITV weekdays at 5pm.