Where is Warwick Davis on Tenable?

ITV’s game show Tenable has become a staple of daytime TV since its 2016 premiere, with Harry Potter star Warwick Davis challenging contestants to name the top 10 Bond films, Formula One drivers and EU capital cities among various other topics over 200 episodes.

While Davis has been at the helm of ITV’s Tenable since its TV debut, fans may be surprised to find Coronation Street’s Sally Lindsay hosting the next few episodes of this daytime quiz.

So where is Warwick Davis? And why isn’t he hosting upcoming episodes of Tenable? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Warwick Davis missing from Tenable?

Tenable’s long-time host Warwick Davis will be sharing his presenting duties from now on, with Coronation Street and Mount Pleasant star Sally Lindsay fronting 25 episodes of the ITV game show.

As for why Davis is no longer Tenable’s sole host, Lindsay recently explained: “The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.”

Alongside his television presenting career, Davis is an accomplished actor, having starred in the Harry Potter franchise, several Star Wars films and sitcom Life’s Too Short. He is set to star in an upcoming sequel to Ron Howard’s dark fantasy film Willow, which was announced for Disney Plus last year.

Who is hosting Tenable instead?

Actress and TV presenter Sally Lindsay will be the show’s interim host for the next 25 episodes, with the Coronation Street star’s Tenable debut airing today at 3pm on ITV.

Best known for playing Shelley Unwin on Coronation Street, Lindsay has starred in a number of series, including Mount Pleasant, Scott & Bailey, Still Open All Hours and more recently, Channel 5 drama Intruder.

She revealed that Davis gave her advice prior to filming Tenable, adding: “He said just be in tune with the people, it is the public who make this show what it is.”

Tenable airs weekdays on ITV at 3pm. Check out our TV guide to see what’s on TV this week.