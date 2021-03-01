Intruder release date: Channel 5 thriller cast, trailer and latest news

Channel 5 drama Intruder is the latest prime-time scripted series to be announced by the broadcaster, alongside the likes of upcoming psychological period drama Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith.

Like recent Channel 5 drama The Drowning, Intruder is an “increasingly dark” thriller, and boasts a starry cast with the likes of Elaine Cassidy (No Offence) and Helen Behan (The Virtues).

Read on for everything you need to know about four-part drama series Intruder.

Intruder release date

Filming has already begun in Dublin and the four-part series is set to air later in 2021 on Channel 5.

We’ll update this page as soon as we have a confirmed release date.

Intruder plot: What is the drama about?

Written and directed by Gareth Tunley, the thriller follows a wealthy couple, Rebecca and Sam, whose lives unravel when two teenagers break into their home and the couple commit an “awful” mistake.

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK, Sebastian Cardwell said: “Drama has increasingly become an important part of Channel 5’s programming slate. Intruder demonstrates our continued ambition to collaborate with talented indies such as Clapperboard to deliver punchy prime time drama.”

Executive Producer and Managing Director of Clapperboard Mike Benson added: “Channel 5 really backed Chalkboard with Cold Call and we’re delighted to be working with them again in our first drama as Clapperboard. Intruder is a tale about one awful decision by a married middle class couple, which leads them into increasingly dark deeds and compromises everything they purport to stand for – prepare for a turbulent ride ahead!”

Intruder cast: Who stars in the drama?

The central couple Rebecca and Sam are played by Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten respectively.

Other cast members include: Helen Behan as Angela; Pauline Quirke (Broadchurch) as Family Liason Officer Bailey; and Adam Richardson and Sonny Poon Tip as Tommy and Syed respectively.

