What time is The X Factor Results Show on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the Fright Night results show
The X Factor fourth live show saw the contestants battle it out in Fright Night (we’re still having nightmares about Honey G’s performance).
But which act kept the voters onside and which will scare away the judges in the sing-off? We can’t wait to find out…
What time is the results show on TV?
The group song, guest performances and sing-off will start from 8pm on Sunday 30 October in ITV1.
What's the theme next week?
Next week’s theme will be decided by The X Factor mystery jukebox. You know, that completely random machine that just happened to pick out the Fright Night theme on Halloween. That’s right, the one that definitely won’t select Christmas songs week come the festive period.
Anyway, you can find out more about all the live acts below…