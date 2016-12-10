What time is the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final on TV tonight?
With the final just one week away, here is everything you need to know about tonight's show
It has been an emotional ride, but the end is almost in sight: tonight's Strictly Come Dancing is the 2016 semi-final.
Just four celebrities are left with a chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy, and this week will pose an extra challenge as each of the couples will have to perform two completely different dances.
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?
Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.50pm on BBC1 on Saturday 10th December.
The results show will air at 7.20pm on BBC1 on Sunday 11th December.
Who are the Strictly semi-finalists?
Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac and his professional partner Oti Mabuse will be performing a Salsa and an American Smooth. Former pop star Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be hoping their Samba is equal to Danny's – and they are also set to perform a Tango.
Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane and her newcomer partner AJ will take on the Rumba and the Quickstep, while Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will also be Quickstepping and tackling the tricky Argentine Tango.
What happened last week?
Musicals week was spectacular and saw the celebrities and pro dancers take things up a notch. Unfortunately it was time to say goodbye to Judge Rinder, who lost out after facing Ore Oduba in the dance-off.