What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.50pm on BBC1 on Saturday 10th December.

The results show will air at 7.20pm on BBC1 on Sunday 11th December.

Who are the Strictly semi-finalists?

Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac and his professional partner Oti Mabuse will be performing a Salsa and an American Smooth. Former pop star Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be hoping their Samba is equal to Danny's – and they are also set to perform a Tango.

Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane and her newcomer partner AJ will take on the Rumba and the Quickstep, while Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will also be Quickstepping and tackling the tricky Argentine Tango.

What happened last week?

Musicals week was spectacular and saw the celebrities and pro dancers take things up a notch. Unfortunately it was time to say goodbye to Judge Rinder, who lost out after facing Ore Oduba in the dance-off.

