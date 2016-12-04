Watch the dance again here.

Redknapp and Fragapane were tied in second on 37 points, with Ore Oduba and Judge Rinder in danger of the dance-off on 36 and 31 points respectively.

Gymnast Fragapane and her partner AJ can be happy with their performance however, with Bruno Tonioli awarding them their first 10 of the series for their Lion King-inspired salsa.

In the first week without Strictly fan favourite Ed Balls, Judge Rinder finished bottom of the Strictly leaderboard – but with the viewer vote still to come, he could yet survive another week.

The results will be announced this Sunday on BBC1, with the show starting at 7.20pm.

