Strictly Come Dancing 2016 favourite displayed his credentials again on Saturday night, finishing top of the leaderboard ahead of Louise Redknapp and Claudia Fragapane.

Fragapane's first 10 of the competition wasn't enough to finish in first position, with Mac and partner Oti Mabuse scoring 38 points for their incredible Motown/disco tango.

Redknapp and Fragapane were tied in second on 37 points, with Ore Oduba and Judge Rinder in danger of the dance-off on 36 and 31 points respectively.

Gymnast Fragapane and her partner AJ can be happy with their performance however, with Bruno Tonioli awarding them their first 10 of the series for their Lion King-inspired salsa.

In the first week without Strictly fan favourite Ed Balls, Judge Rinder finished bottom of the Strictly leaderboard – but with the viewer vote still to come, he could yet survive another week.

The results will be announced this Sunday on BBC1, with the show starting at 7.20pm.

Strictly Come Dancing week 11: as it happened

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Anastacia

Ed
Balls

Tameka
Empson

Claudia
Fragapane

Lesley
Joseph

Daisy
Lowe

Danny
Mac

Naga
Munchetty

Melvin
Odoom

Ore
Oduba

Louise
Redknapp

Judge Robert
Rinder

Greg
Rutherford

Laura
Whitmore

Will
Young

