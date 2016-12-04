Strictly Come Dancing favourite Danny Mac tops leaderboard again as Judge Rinder slips into danger zone
Judge Rinder and Ore Oduba are in danger of a Strictly exit following Saturday's Strictly Musical Week
Strictly Come Dancing 2016 favourite displayed his credentials again on Saturday night, finishing top of the leaderboard ahead of Louise Redknapp and Claudia Fragapane.
Fragapane's first 10 of the competition wasn't enough to finish in first position, with Mac and partner Oti Mabuse scoring 38 points for their incredible Motown/disco tango.
Watch the dance again here.
Redknapp and Fragapane were tied in second on 37 points, with Ore Oduba and Judge Rinder in danger of the dance-off on 36 and 31 points respectively.
Gymnast Fragapane and her partner AJ can be happy with their performance however, with Bruno Tonioli awarding them their first 10 of the series for their Lion King-inspired salsa.
In the first week without Strictly fan favourite Ed Balls, Judge Rinder finished bottom of the Strictly leaderboard – but with the viewer vote still to come, he could yet survive another week.
The results will be announced this Sunday on BBC1, with the show starting at 7.20pm.
