What time is Strictly Come Dancing Week 8 on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the eighth live show
If ever we needed a little light relief, it was this week. Strictly Come Dancing is back on the BBC as usual this Saturday – and even Ed Balls says the show will act as a soothing balm to bring us together.
So, do you agree with Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who believes this year's dancers are the best the show has ever had? Tune in and see for yourself...
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?
The eight couples that remain will take to the dance floor at 6:55pm on BBC1.
And the Results Show?
One celebrity dancer will be sent home on Sunday evening between 7.15pm and 8pm. There'll also be a rendition of Hallelujah from Andre Rieu, and the dancers will give a special performance for Remembrance Day.
What happened last week?
Laura Whitmore was left in the bottom two with Ore Oduba in an unexpected dance-off. Ultimately, Laura became the seventh celebrity to leave the show.
Who will be dancing tonight?
Find out more about the celebrity dancers by clicking on their picture below.
