What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?

The eight couples that remain will take to the dance floor at 6:55pm on BBC1.

And the Results Show?

One celebrity dancer will be sent home on Sunday evening between 7.15pm and 8pm. There'll also be a rendition of Hallelujah from Andre Rieu, and the dancers will give a special performance for Remembrance Day.

What happened last week?

Laura Whitmore was left in the bottom two with Ore Oduba in an unexpected dance-off. Ultimately, Laura became the seventh celebrity to leave the show.

More like this

Who will be dancing tonight?

Find out more about the celebrity dancers by clicking on their picture below.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Anastacia

Ed

Balls



Tameka

Empson

Claudia

Fragapane



Lesley

Joseph



Daisy

Lowe

Danny

Mac



Naga

Munchetty



Melvin

Odoom

Ore

Oduba



Louise

Redknapp



Judge Robert

Rinder

Greg

Rutherford



Laura

Whitmore



Advertisement

Will

Young