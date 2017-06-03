Pianist Tokio gave an incredible performance of Rag'n'Bone Man's Human as he played the piano and electronic drum pads whilst being accompanied by a full choir.

"What's going on? What is going on?" said Tokio after Ant and Dec announced that he'd won. "I can't believe what's just happened. Thank you!"

David Walliams said: "It''s fantastic. He's oozing with talent, what he does is so cool and different and he's been a fantastic ambassador for the show."

More like this

Alesha Dixon added that he "wears his heart on his sleeve" and was "super talented and really fresh - something we've never had on the show" while Amanda Holden said that she guessed Tokio would win in the ad break of BGT.

"It's amazing for the Royal Variety Show. It's something different and it feels as cool as when Diversity won the show."

Simon Cowell said he was "thrilled" that Tokio won the show.

Two and a half million votes in total were cast over the evening, and here is the full rundown of how the finalists placed:

1. Tokio Myers

2. Issy Simpson

3. Daliso Chaponda

4. Matt Edwards

5. The Pensionalities

6. Kyle Tomlinson

7. Sarah Ikumu

8. Missing People Choir

9. MerseyGirls

10. Ned Woodman

11. DNA

Advertisement

Earlier in the evening, DNA and Ned Woodman had suffered mistakes during their routines and 2009 winners Diversity gave an incredible performance.