However this year, Strictly have announced that all four finalists – Joe McFadden, Alexandra Burke, Gemma Atkinson and Debbie McGee – will dance all three dances, including their Showdance, before a decision is made.

Then, for the first time this series, it's all down to the viewers' votes. During the rest of the series, the votes would be combined with the judges' scores to determine which celebrities placed where. However in the final, who takes home that Glitterball trophy is solely down to viewers.

Saturday's final will be a two and a half hour spectacular featuring music from Ed Sheeran.

Strictly Come Dancing airs 6:30pm on Saturday 16th December on BBC1