Judy Murray reveals which of her famous sons is more likely to do Strictly
The tennis coach is back on the dance floor this Christmas in a bid to impress Craig with her Charleston
Judy Murray is back on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas and is hoping to impress Craig with her swivel. The mother of Andy and Jamie Murray will be performing a Charleston with professional dancer Neil Jones and she's looking for more than a three from the famously hard-to-please judge.
She'll be up against Colin Jackson, Robbie Savage, Kimberly Wyatt, Katie Derham and Jeremy Vine in the festive special. The latter joins Judy in a chat in the Christmas edition of Radio Times where the pair discuss who they would like to see on Strictly Come Dancing in future series.
"Peter Crouch would be brilliant with his height," observes Jeremy, "or David Beckham – but some people are out of reach."
"Would your boys do it?" he asks Judy.
"You'd have more chance persuading Jamie than Andy," comes the reply. "I'd love to see Jess Ennis-Hill do it. And maybe, from your world, John Bercow or Jeremy Paxman."
"Good luck with that!" replies Jeremy. "I'd like to see Huw Edwards or Emily Maitlis. But current politicians are difficult – if they're anywhere near Westminster, it's tricky."
The pair soon move on to the subject of Ed Balls: "He was a revelation," says Jeremy. "But it troubles me that 15 per cent of what we know about Ed is from his time in politics and the other 85 per cent is from Strictly. As a journalist I question how well we're doing our jobs, because we're not showing them off to their best."