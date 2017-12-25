Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly Christmas special:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1.

Who's in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

It's becoming a bit of a tradition for the festive episode to welcome back some of the best-loved (if not the best...) dancers of Strictly past.

This year is no different – here are the celebrities and the professional dancers they have been partnered with:

Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Colin Jackson (BBC)

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Jeremy Vine (BBC)

Robbie Savage and Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Robbie Savage (BBC)

Judy Murray and Neil Jones

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Judy Murray and Neil Jones (BBC)

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Katie Derham (BBC)

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Kimberley Walsh (BBC)

Who are the judges in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli are all returning for the festive edition. But will they be full of Christmas cheer? Or will Craig be doing his best Grinch impression? We'll have to wait and see...

Who's presenting the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, of course! Who else?!

Can I vote in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Sadly not! Unlike in Strictly Come Dancing, the Christmas episode is pre-recorded every year. Yes, we hate to break it to you but Tess, Claudia and all of the celebrities and pros aren't actually going to be coming live from Elstree on December 25th – the show is pre-recorded and votes from the studio audience are combined with the judges' scores to decide the winner.

Sadly you've missed the boat this year – the show was recorded in November and the result has already been decided.