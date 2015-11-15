This week, it was Jeremy and his professional partner Karen Clifton and Jamelia and her professional partner Tristan MacManus.

Both couples performed their Saturday night routines again, with Jamelia and Tristan doing their Samba to ‘A Little Respect’ by Erasure and Jeremy and Karen performing their Quickstep to ‘Going Underground’ by The Jam in a bid to impress the judges and stay in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “This person took all the notes that we gave on board, and that person, and couple, actually, is Jamelia and Tristan.”

Darcey Bussell added: “Both couples performed so well tonight but the couple I would like to save is Jamelia and Tristan.”

Bruno Tonioli also chose to save the couple saying: “I thought they were both very enjoyable and great, great fun but one couple really added that extra cleanliness and precision and that couple is Jamelia and Tristan.”

As Bruno agreed with Darcey and Craig, Jamelia and Tristan were safely through to next week. Head Judge Len Goodman said that he agreed with his fellow judges.

Jeremy said of his time on the show: “Well I have to say meeting Karen and working with her - the best dancer, the best teacher, the best friend. We have been arguably knocking out people better for us for several weeks now and that is all down to Karen’s choreography, persistence and understanding of where I was coming from. I’ve really appreciate all of the judges’ comments - the stork hit by lighting was one of the best so thank you Craig! It started me on dancing, I am not quite there yet. My wife has said that at the next wedding we are at we are going to have to try and waltz but the floor will be cleared before that happens!”

Karen added: “You are amazing, your dedication, your passion and your love, for what we all love to do has been absolutely amazing and I do hope that you continue dancing and if not I am going to sneak into Radio 2 and dance with you!”

Sunday’s Results Show also featured a performance from Brandon Flowers who was joined by professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Skorjanec.

The remaining eight couples are through to the Blackpool special next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 21 on BBC1, with the results show airing the following day.