Twitter: @thekatiederham

Famous for: Presenting the BBC Proms on BBC2 and as TV's go-to classical music expert

Bio: In 1998, aged 27, Katie joined ITV as a newsreader, making her the youngest newscaster on British national TV, before jumping ship to the BBC in 2010. As well as her BBC Proms coverage, the Cheshire-born journalist has hosted the Classic Brit Awards and presents BBC Radio 3’s Afternoon On Three.

Strictly isn't Katie's first reality show; she was also a contestant in BBC2's Maestro, a series that saw celebrities try their hand at conducting. Incidentally, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood took part in the same show, but they appeared in different series.

Here's Katie learning to conduct an orchestra for the first time on Maestro...



