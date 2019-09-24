But according to Strictly's Katya Jones, the pair might be facing an uphill battle in the coming weeks, after the pro-dancer suggested that Kelvin might struggle during the ballroom dances.

“If you’ve got too much muscle sometimes you haven’t got the flexibility you see," Katya said on Radio X on Tuesday with her celebrity partner, BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell.

"[Kelvin’s] got the best of both – he’s got the look, the muscles – however in ballroom he might struggle because when you’ve got the frame it’s got to be completely flat but where his shoulders are so… it might be a struggle so let’s see."

Katya and Mike scored 22 points for their jive on Saturday night, 10 points behind Kelvin and Oti's total score.

All four Strictly judges, including new judge Motsi Mabuse, were impressed by Kelvin's debut, with Bruno Tonioli suggesting that the actor's flexible hips could induce hot flushes across the nation. Even notoriously strict judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "God works in mysterious ways… it was amazing."

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday, 6:40pm on BBC One