But while Stacey Dooley and Faye Tozer mightily impressed Craig Revel Horwood and co, it wasn’t a good night for Joe Sugg and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Kicking off the night with a Viennese Waltz – and ballroom being his usual strong suit – Sugg, 27, was praised by viewers for his tender routine to This Year’s Love by David Gray.

Presenter Claudia Winkleman was particularly enthused by the pair’s dance, saying, “When you touched noses at the end we got very excited!”

However, her sentiments weren’t echoed by the judges, with Revel Horwood slamming Sugg for having “way too much rise and fall”.

His second dance didn’t fare much better, with his Argentine Tango being criticised for being “too stompy.”

Darcey Bussell’s particularly damning critique came when she said, “Not a bad effort. Not good though.”

With his first dance scoring an average 29 points, and his second dance receiving 30 from the judges, Sugg was fourth on the leaderboard – and in danger of being voted out of the competition.

But Strictly fans thought the judges had been too harsh on Sugg – taking to Twitter to accuse the judges of undermarking the YouTube star.

“All my votes will be with Joe Sugg tonight on Strictly,” said one viewer. “Seriously undermarked by the judges.”

“I’ve never seen a more shared view than everyone thinking Joe is undermarked tonight, get that boy to the final,” added another.

A third said, “Joe Sugg was undermarked, I’m fuming.”

Sugg was not the only contestant in the danger zone last night, with Lauren Steadman crashing out with a poor 23 points after her samba quite literally got off on the wrong foot.

But with this year’s Strictly being full of surprises, will the viewers’ votes be able to send them through to the final?

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7:15pm on BBC One.