After letting loose with his vivacious performance, the singer caught his breath while the Strictly Come Dancing judges delivered their feedback.

"I have to say this is the best first dance I have ever seen – ever, ever, ever!" Motsi declared. "This was awesome... My thought is, where do we go from here? A great ending to a great show."

Craig Revel Horwood was also very much a fan, and after teasing HRVY about the missing vowels in his name, he proclaimed,"The Jive was absolutely spectacular."

Shirley Ballas reaffirmed that HRVY was "one to watch", describing him as "fierce, fast, furious with great actions".

She added, "You were on top of your game, this is going to be one fierce competition, well done!"

HRVY scored a massive 25 points from the judges, with Craig awarding him eight, Shirley following suit and Motsi blessing him with nine, leaving him top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

He also admitted the impressive routine didn't come without nerves, however.

"I really needed to go for a wee, but I'm glad I didn't," he joked with Claudia Winkleman shortly after finishing his routine.

As for the other celebrity contestants, Jamie Laing and dance partner Karen Hauer received a mixed response from the judges for their Cha Cha Cha – failing to raise a smile from Craig - while Motsi dubbed Caroline Quentin a "dancing queen" for her American Smooth routine with Johannes Radebe.

Craig "adored" Nicola Adams and Katya Jones' Quickstep, while Mosti and viewers alike were moved by JJ Chalmers' Waltz with Amy Dowden.

This year’s series has missed its usual launch in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting instead on Saturday 24th October and continuing until 19th December, the weekend before Christmas.

Strictly Come Dancing live shows air Saturday nights on BBC One. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.