In particular, viewers will get to see some highlights from the famous themed weeks, including Movies, Musicals and of course Blackpool.

The series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who will be joined from home by Strictly Come Dancing's fabulous judging panel made up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

That's not all, they will be joined by some very famous and familiar faces - expect to see a couple of former contestants back again.

There will even be some fun home dances from the professional dancers to get us in the Strictly spirit.

The best bit of all: you can get involved too!

Viewers can send in their own home-made content of their reactions to some of the most memorable Strictly routines in true Gogglebox style.

And if they've got their dancing shoes at hand, they can even send in their own attempts at the routines for a chance to be featured on the BBC specials.

Speaking about the exciting commission, Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment said: “Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

If that isn't enough, Strictly Come Dancing's professionals are currently teaching fans at home a routine ahead of BBC One's The Big Night In. Catch up with it all here.

The Strictly Come Dancing Specials will air on BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.